Husband Wouldn’t Help Around The House And Demanded His Wife Cook, So She Finally Decided To Tell Him That She Won’t Be Able To Do So Much Without Help

WIBTA if I asked my husband to renegotiate our current meal prep arrangement? My husband (30M) and I (29F) have been married for about 1.5 years, together for 7 years, and living together for 4.5 years – no children.

Throughout our entire relationship, I have made significantly more money than he has, until a few months ago; he was promoted at work, so he now makes slightly more than I do. Even though I used to make more than him, I have always been the one to take on all of the domestic labor (meal planning, grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, etc.) even though we both work full time – this has been the case ever since we first moved in together. At first, I thought me performing these tasks was the natural way of relationships because he would always tell me that I do them so much better and they are my responsibility since my standards are so high.

Lately, though, I have been feeling like it’s unfair of me to continue to take on all of these tasks while we both work full time and equally contribute to the bills, especially the tasks involving meal planning/prepping. I should probably clarify that up until recently, I was too self-conscious, insecure, and scared of him leaving me to stand up for myself. This is no longer the case. I am super into working out and eating healthy, homecooked meals, so I try to be very intentional with the food I eat – I also like variety (for example, I am open to eating vegetarian/vegan meals every once in a while).

On the other hand, my husband is a creature of habit and likes to eat the same things over and over. He also NEEDS to eat meat with every single meal, and doesn’t really care whether the meal is healthy or not. The work involving the food we eat is the only thing I’d want to change because it takes up the majority of my mental load. I’m tired of being the one to check in with him every week to make sure we’re on the same page as far as what I’ll make. I’m also tired of constantly compromising what I would like to eat in order to accommodate his requests.

To clarify, I am tired of doing all of this for free, essentially. Apparently, it can cost $750 per week to hire a personal chef, so I feel like I need to emphasize this value to him. I’m thinking of presenting him with two choices: I will continue to do what I am currently doing for us on the condition that every time we order take out or go out on date night, he always pays; currently, we take turns paying for each other.

I think this option is more than fair because since I am already cooking for the majority of the week, he would definitely not spend nearly as much as $750 per week. If he doesn’t want to pay for every takeout order and date night, then I will use my own money to grocery shop and cook for myself. He will have to figure out all his meals every week, but I will continue to take turns paying for each other on weekends when we order out. Would I be the AH if I sat him down and presented him with these options when I’ve allowed our dynamic to be what it is for so long?

