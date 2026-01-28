‘I know what I’ll be eating for breakfast the next three months.’ – Candied Salmon Is A Big Hit On TikTok And People Are Raving About The Unexpectedly Delicious Treat

This looks like an unusual dish!

People on TikTok are enamored with candied salmon, and they’ve taken to the social media platform to share their thoughts about it with viewers.

A TikTokker named Kirsten showed viewers that she had three candied salmon fillets, and she tatse-tested all three of them.

In the caption, she wrote, “I know what I’ll be eating for breakfast the next three months.”

@pepperonimuffin i know what i’ll be eating for breakfast the next three months @soloveykitchen TYSM for sending me the right salmon!! ♬ original sound – Kirsten Titus

Another TikTokker named Yolanda showed off her candied salmon fillet, as well.

She said she thought it had a “beef jerky texture” and that it smelled like maple syrup.

Yolanda added maple syrup to a piece and gave it a whirl.

She said, “Last time I fell for a craving this hard was an onion boil.”

A man named Logan also got a candied salmon fillet and said, “The texture is so gummy.”

Logan then added a cream-cheese covered potato chip to the mix and he seemed pretty impressed.

The TikTokker then combined the candied salmon with kimchi and he enjoyed that, as well!

And check out what these two TikTokkers had to say about their candied salmon experience.

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual sounds concerned…

And this viewer spoke up.

Looks pretty tasty, not gonna lie!

