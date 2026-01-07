I.T. Support Worker Is Asked To Help A Teacher Set Up A Printer, But He Think The Guy Should Know How Because He Teaches Computer Science

Those who cannot do, teach. That saying is super old, but it’s still used because it’s often true.

I love helping people but come on… I got something funny that had me cracking up today. So I’m working on this printer ticket, super easy setup. Activated the drop, added it to our DHCP server. Easy, easy. And the staff member it was for? A computer teacher.

There was no end to her ironic ignorance.

I activate the drop, confirm connectivity, everything looks good. Then I test the patch cable and it comes up inconclusive… not properly terminated. So I mention that to her and she goes, “Oh well it worked for me earlier.” Well… sorry to say, but did you actually test it? 😅 Then I ask if she wants me to add the printer to her PC. She hits me with, “Oh no, I got it.” Hmm… okay, we’ll see. So I’m standing there watching her the whole time. She finally gets to the driver part, it’s an HP printer, and she selects the Generic PostScript driver.

It’s like she’s never done this before.

At this point I’m laughing inside because I know it’s not gonna work. She runs a test print and the printer starts shooting out paper like a machine gun 🤣🤣. I stop her real quick and tell her she needs to select the correct driver. Like… you’re supposed to be this great computer teacher, right? 🤷‍♂️ Apparently not. I’m like, step aside 😂. Added the right driver and boom, all is good in the world again. Smh… amateurs.

Here is what people are saying.

LOL that must be it.

How eyes must roll!

Here me out: people use insight gained from lived experience. At least they should.

Sounds annoying.

Even I know about printer drivers.

