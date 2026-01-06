‘It’s snack time!’ – Eating Uncooked Onions Is The Latest Craze On TikTok, And People Say They Feel Like Shrek

Have you ever sunk your teeth into a raw onion?

I’d venture to guess that most folks haven’t…but they might after they see what’s going on these days on TikTok!

Folks posted videos on the social media platform and showed viewers what this trend is all about.

The first TikTokker you’re going to meet said, “It’s snack time and I’m making an onion.”

She added lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, sea salt, pepper, capers, and parmesan cheese to the raw onion.

In the caption, she wrote, “The ultimate savory onion snack. Don’t knock it til you try it.”

A TikTokker named Logan also gave the raw onion a shot.

She cut up the onion and then soaked it in ice water to take away the bitterness of the onion, and then added her toppings…

And she liked it!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Dare I say…not bad!”

Finally, this TikTokker wasn’t playing around…

Because she went for it and bit into a raw onion like an apple!

She said “I feel like Shrek.”

The woman added, “It’s not bad!”

She then cut up an onion, topped it with items like the other TikTokkers, and got down to business!

Yeah, no thanks.

