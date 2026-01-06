Job Applicant Discovered The “Remote” Position He Applied For Was Actually Hybrid, So He Called Out The Interviewers’ Lies And Walked Out

Job hunting is frustrating enough without companies playing mind games with applicants.

So when one applicant realized the job he applied for was actually hybrid when they claimed to be fully remote, he didn’t sit back and take it.

Instead, he walked out of the interview and left several negative online reviews in his wake.

I just walked out of a job interview Position was advertised as fully remote.

But the reality was much different.

I rock up to the interview, and they say that the role is actually hybrid (3 days a week in office) and they only advertised it as remote to get a bigger pool of applicants.

This applicant didn’t mince words.

I showed no shade and said that I would be writing reviews on Glassdoor, Google, and Indeed explaining that this organization does not operate with honesty and integrity, and that my experience should be a warning to others who might be attracted to so-called “remote” positions. I then walked out. Because how dare they waste my time.

Illegal, much?

What did Reddit have to say?

Surely this workplace wouldn’t tolerate dishonesty from their candidates.

There really are glaring double standards in the modern job market.

These types of job scams seem to be fairly commonplace these days.

Surely this company could work to acquire talent by other methods than just tricking them.

He didn’t get the job, but he did get the satisfaction of calling out their nonsense.

With all the negative reviews, this company won’t get away with their dishonesty much longer.

