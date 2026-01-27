Longtime Employee Covered Shifts Alone While Sick During The Holidays, And Realized That Management Is Never There When He Needs Help

Sometimes it’s not one bad day that makes you want to leave, it’s realizing the pattern.

So, what would you do if you bent over backward to help your company, but every time you needed a favor, it seemed like no one cared? Would you stay and deal with it because the job is convenient to your house?

Or would you finally start questioning whether you want to even work there anymore?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this predicament and thinks he’s done with the job.

Here’s what’s going on.

Yep. Think I’m done with where I work now Been at this place for nearly 10 years now, through all the ups and downs, but I stuck with it because it was convenient. It’s a 30-minute walk from my house, $21 an hour, and there are two dudes there I actually get along with very well. They’re bros. But the icing on this cake that’s making me want to leave is an incident from this past week: I somehow had food poisoning, and I was stuck managing the store all by myself when there are usually three of us. Our boss gave the team leader YET ANOTHER two-week vacation (she’s gotten around 350+ hours of time off compared to the 120 I’ve taken), and he all of a sudden remembered he’s taking that day off.

On this day, the business was very busy.

When he texted me, I told him, “That’s crazy.” His response was, “Lol, I had this day planned for months.” Ya ok. Let me run the busiest store out of 4 all by myself while I’m sick lol. The cherry on top was today. Guess what? By myself again! It’s holiday time, so everyone’s scrambling to put in their orders for the holidays. Phones are going off, line to the door, having to check systems for new orders, orders need to go in for supplies we need, and regular administrative and supervisory duties.

Now, he’s feeling underappreciated and wants to quit.

Three people are running the front of the store when we need 5, maybe. I text my boss that we need help, and he responds that there are enough people, and where do I need help? Because with him and our team leader there, it’s fine. Except neither of them is there. He finally shows up at 5 pm, a couple of hours before closing, and jokes, “I can leave now, you don’t need more help, right?” Such a toxic place. Very much mismanaged and shady—no real rules or policies. There’s even a coworker who’s late every day and laughs in the boss’s face that she’s late lol. No repercussions. I’ve valued my work-life balance before. Never worked more than 40 hours unless I wanted extra money. But I’m starting to really value my mental state, and I can’t help but feel I’m being taken advantage of here. I’m not the manager, but a lot of times I’m doing managerial duties.

Wow! That does sound like a pretty toxic workplace.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this situation.

It’s time to find a new job, because this workplace is toxic, and there are better ones out there.

