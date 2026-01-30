Man Agreed To Visit His Long-Distance Girlfriend Across The Country, But He Was Accused Of Abandoning His Family Over Christmas

Long-distance relationships often come with complicated family dynamics.

AITA for a free trip? AITA for taking a free trip across the country to see my girlfriend? I am a 22-year-old man. I have a long-distance girlfriend. We met over the internet. I still live at home. I have plans to visit my long-distance girlfriend over winter break from college.

For context, we live across the country from each other. She lives far north. I live far south. I am also a Black man. She is a white woman. Her mom willingly paid for a plane ticket for me to come visit for two weeks. My mom thinks that is an extreme amount of time to visit for the first time.

My girlfriend came to my state six months ago for about the same amount of time. She stayed with me at my mom’s house for a week. My mom was not the biggest fan of that. We tried to reverse it this time. She is also not happy about that.

I will be gone through Christmas. She thinks I am being selfish, shallow-minded, and evil for this choice. She says I am leaving my family for another family for two weeks. She says I know nothing about them.

According to my girlfriend, they are all very excited to meet me. Everyone on my side is worried. That includes my mom and grandma. They are worried about the race aspect. That is not something I can ignore. I will be going to a place where Black people are a small minority.

It is not like I plan to do this often. It is also not like someone who hates people like me would buy me a plane ticket. They bought it so I could see their daughter. So, AITA?

