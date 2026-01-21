Nephew Attended A Family Christmas Dinner, But His Uncle Wouldn’t Stop Making Unemployment Jokes And Dismissing His Feelings

Jokes stop being funny the moment they turn into the only thing someone wants to talk about.

So, what would you do if you showed up to Christmas dinner trying to keep things light, but suddenly, one relative started repeatedly turning your unemployment into a running punchline?

Would you sit there and take it because “that’s how they are?” Or would you simply get up and leave?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this situation and refuses to take it.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for leaving Christmas dinner after my uncle wouldn’t stop making “jokes” about me being unemployed? 30s male here. I’ve been out of work for a bit, and I’m actively looking, doing interviews, all that. It’s not a secret, but I also don’t really want it to be the main topic at family stuff. We had a family Christmas dinner this weekend. I went, brought a bottle and dessert, was polite, helped clear plates, and tried to just get through it. My uncle (50s) started with the usual, “So, when you getting a real job then” type comments.

At first, he tried to laugh it off.

I did the normal laugh-it-off thing and said I’m on it. He kept going all night. Stuff like, “Must be nice having a permanent holiday,” and “Maybe Santa can bring you a CV,” and “You should try working instead of sitting on that computer.” People laughed, and nobody told him to stop. After the 4th or 5th comment, I said calmly, “Can you drop it? I’m here for dinner, not to be roasted.”

Now, his mother is upset that he left.

He replied something like, “Oh come on, it’s just banter, dont be so sensitive.” At that point, I just got up, said “Right, I’m heading off. Merry Christmas, everyone,” and left. Now my mum is saying I embarrassed her and I should’ve just ignored him because “That’s how he is,” and it made things awkward for everyone. I think he can **** himself. AITA?

Eek! That sounds like an awkward situation for everyone.

Let’s see how the people over at Reddit would’ve handled it.

Maybe she was playing both sides.

This is a good point.

It does seem like her “embarrassment” was misplaced.

The uncle was very unhelpful.

He had no other choice.

It was either walk out and be the bigger person or stay and risk being rage-baited.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.