Husband Bought A Brand New Motorcycle, But Tension Exploded When His In-Laws Tried To Give The First Ride To Someone Else

It’s only natural for people to get attached to their belongings, especially when it’s something they’ve waited a long time to enjoy.

So when one man’s in-laws demanded that someone else be the first to take his new motorcycle up a mountain road, tensions started brewing fast.

Suddenly, the whole thing turned into an argument he never planned on having.

Keep reading to find out how it all played out.

AITA for refusing my BIL to drive my new motorcycle over 80 kilometers one way. I, 25M, have a wife, 27F. We currently live with her family. My MIL needs to go to a family gathering 2 days before the rest of the household goes. So my SILs and wife want my BIL to bring her there.

Lately he’s been excited about a new motorcycle.

I acquired a new motorcycle (Aerox SP) 3 days ago. I haven’t even driven the motorcycle for a single drive over 50 kilometers.

Soon his in-laws had other plans.

They want to use my motorcycle to bring her to the family gathering about 80 kilometers one way and have the motorcycle back after a few hours.

But he feels rightfully protective about this new bike.

Since the motorcycle is new, I wanted to test the motorcycle’s capabilities by bringing my MIL to the gathering. The road to the gathering is going up a mountain, meaning you have ups and downs on the road.

His in-laws had reasons of their own for wanting someone else to have the first ride.

Their reason was because my BIL has a bit more experience getting there and I am a heavier driver than my BIL. I have had the same experience getting to the same place before on a different motorcycle. My wife says it might be better for my BIL to drive it that far since the motorcycle is heavier than my first one.

But he knows he’s still strongly against this idea.

To me, that doesn’t really matter.

What’s important to me is the sentiment of having the first long ride of the motorcycle driven by me, the owner, and not anybody else. AITA?

It’s understandable why this man would feel protective over his new motorcycle.

Did redditors agree?

It’s actually very important that no one but the owner drive the motorcycle during its trial period.

A simple “no” is really all he needs to say here.

His in-laws aren’t wrong to ask, but they do need to accept his answer.

This man only wanted to be the first to ride the motorcycle he bought.

This family needs to learn some boundaries — and quick.

