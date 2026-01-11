Boyfriend Was Committed To An Early Morning Fitness Routine, But His Girlfriend Mistook His Discipline For A Secret Affair

Balancing self-care with family life is tough enough without past trauma sneaking into the mix.

AITA for going to the gym in the morning So my partner (35F) and I (30M) have been on and off with the gym throughout our relationship. She has previously competed professionally in a bodybuilding competition.

Recently, I have been going to the gym consistently for the last 12–16 weeks in the morning before work. I’m enjoying the process, including early starts and meal prepping, and it’s starting to become an “issue.”

Due to the nature of my work, I need to be at the gym before 5:30 a.m. to get a workout completed before I go to work or come home and get our two young children ready (6 and 3 years old). I do pick-up and drop-off twice weekly after conversations around sharing the load, as we both work full-time.

This morning turned into a full blowout with my partner crying as I came home from the gym at 6:15 a.m. to get the children ready. They are concerned the only reason I go to the gym is because I’m in or wanting an affair.

I understand in previous relationships she has had unfaithful partners. I have no motive to be unfaithful and genuinely enjoy the gym, but I want to know if I am being unreasonable or unsupportive. AITA?

