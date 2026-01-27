Man Decided To Move To His Girlfriend’s Place Two Weeks Before Christmas, So His Five Roommates Demanded That He Pays Rent Until The End Of The School Year

Finding roommates who are easy to live with is a daunting task.

This man lives with five roommates who are also his good friends. He decided to move out 2 weeks before Christmas, leaving them to cover his share of the rent. Now they’re guilt-tripping him to keep paying his rent until the end of the school year.

Is that fair? Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for moving out of my apartment 2 weeks before christmas? I (22M) live in an apartment with five other men in a college-town apartment. Two of the guys, who I’ll call Travis (21M) and LLFF (19M), are actually on the lease, while the four of us just pay our 1/6th of the rent. The office is aware of us, so we’re not doing anything that isn’t allowed. I’ve lived with them for probably three years now. I barely spend any time in the apartment, as I’m usually at class or work. Over the last year and a half, I’ve actually had work that requires me to travel sometimes, so I’ll be out of the house for three to four days straight. Over the years that I’ve lived with them, I haven’t had many issues with any of them. I’d actually consider most of them to be good friends. Most of the time, I’m not even in the apartment, so there’s no way for us to really argue. The one guy, LLFF, is a clean man. He’s apt to get upset when things are not orderly in the house. My room is pretty dirty with clothes and whatnot, but he’s not in there, so we’re usually square on that issue. He would always complain, though, if I came home drunk, brought a woman over, or brought any liquor or anything into the house. I’m not really mad at that, but I’d try to avoid him.

My girlfriend ended up getting an apartment, so I was spending more time at her place to avoid him. A couple of weeks ago in December, I had my college finals and a weekend event for kids from my old neighborhood at the same time. I was studying in the apartment for about three days straight and then had to go to this event for three days before returning and taking both finals that Monday. When I got back from my finals, LLFF had just cleaned the house and started complaining about everything. After about five minutes, I grabbed a beer and sat down at the table. He saw me do this, looked at the other roommate, went, “Bro…,” and started laughing. I didn’t know what was happening and figured they were making fun of me, so I cussed him out and left. I realize this was probably unreasonable, but I’d had a long week, and that was my first moment to relax.

I already pay my girlfriend’s rent and stay there a lot of the time, so I figured I might as well just live there. I eventually texted back, letting them know I was moving out, and then got my stuff and left. Everyone’s been blowing up my phone, talking about how I’m leaving them out to dry and everything else right before Christmas. The rent is a lot, and there are five of them, so it’ll only be an extra few hundred a month. I said I’d pay rent for January to give them some time. They all say that’s not enough and that I need to pay rent until the end of the school year, when the lease ends. These are good kids at the end of the day, even LLFF, so I don’t want to mess up their situation, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I know legally I don’t have to, but I feel like morally, I have no responsibility to pay rent if I don’t want to live there.

