Man Enjoys Relaxing In The Sauna After Exercising At The Gym, But There Are A Couple People Who Make The Experience Much Less Relaxing

Imagine going to the sauna at your local gym, but there are a couple people inside who are being pretty loud. Would you put your headphones on and ignore them, ask them to be quiet, or talk to the gym staff?

In this story, one person is in this situation. He has tried the last option, but it didn’t seem to help. He’s not sure what to do.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for telling people off for being obnoxious in the sauna? I go to a fairly large gym in my city – it’s one of those chain gyms akin to Planet Fitness. It was an old grocery store repurposed into a gym. After my workouts, I love going to the sauna for about 15-20 minutes. It feels good to get a good sweat and it’s dark and relaxing. Recently, there have been some people at my gym who take it upon themselves to not have consideration for others in the sauna and either exercise or talk loudly on the phone.

This sounds really annoying.

The first situation has been an issue of mine for a while. There is an older gentleman, I would say 50s or 60s, who will exercise in the sauna by the jumping up and down in place. I don’t mind if someone does some light stretching if the sauna is near empty, I sometimes do, but this man will jump up and down for minutes on end, wearing the squeakiest slides/rubber sandals that have ever existed.

Yup, REALLY annoying.

Even if I try to look away, I can still see him out of the corner of my eye, jumping away. When I turn my noise-canceling headphones all the way up, I can still hear his shoes squeaking. I have brought this up to gym staff only once about two months ago, and they said they weren’t aware of the problem and would try to do something.

It gets even more annoying.

A few days ago, I go back into the sauna after my workout and it’s fuller than I expected, so I stand in the corner since no spots on the benches are available. Nobody is talking, so it’s pretty quiet. The first man I mentioned stands up and starts jumping up and down again. I am quietly frustrated, since I can hear him through my headphones until I notice the woman who is sitting next to me livestreaming on her TikTok and answering questions from her viewers.

These were the only two people making noise.

I know she wasn’t on the phone since I was standing while she was sitting and was able to see her phone and her camera on her face. At this point I turn my headphones all the way up and am silently furious. Out of the 12 or so people in the sauna, they were the only two making noise. Not even the TV in the sauna has its volume turned on.

Only one other person seemed bothered.

I noticed one woman was staring down both of these people and looking around to see if others were bothered. It didn’t seem to me like others were, or maybe they just weren’t showing it. WIBTA if I were to tell these people off for being loud and obnoxious in the sauna, where everybody else is clearly silent?

I’d probably talk to the other woman who looked annoyed and go to the gym staff together to complain. There’s power in numbers.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yeah, this doesn’t sound okay.

Another person is concerned about the same thing.

It should be obvious, but clearly it’s not.

The only thing he can really do is go to the gym employees for help.

It only takes one person to ruin the experience for everyone.

