He Helped His Best Friend’s Mother During A Family Emergency, But She Refused To Eat And His Friend Got Upset For His Lack Of Effort

Supporting loved ones in a crisis is important.

This man tried to help his best friend’s mom after his brother was hit by a car.

He brought her food and stayed with her at the hospital, but she refused to eat because she was worried about her son.

When his friend learned about this, he didn’t take it well.

AITA for not insisting that my friend’s mom eat? My (22M) best friend Josh (22M) and his brother Henry (19M) were raised by a single mom. Their dad left when we were kids. My best friend is currently studying abroad.

This man was asked by Josh to look after his mom and make sure she ate.

Two days ago, Henry was hit by a car. I called Josh, and he said he’ll try to get the earliest ticket home he could. He asked me to help his mom through this for now, saying that she tends to forget to eat when stressed. I bought her coffee and dinner, but she only drank the coffee, telling me she didn’t feel hungry. I said she should have something to eat anyway, and she told me she’s fine.

He bought Josh’s mom coffee and lunch.

So, I stayed with and talked to her at the hospital. Yesterday, I bought her coffee and lunch. Again, she only had coffee, this time, promising to have dinner when she got home. I suspect that she probably won’t have much of an appetite until Henry wakes up.

Josh got upset at him for not pushing her mom to eat.

I called Josh, who said he already bought a ticket. Then, he asked how his mom is holding up. He got very upset and said I should have insisted that she eat. He said that having to worry about his brother is already enough.

Sometimes, being there is all you can do.

