Groom-To-Be Was Planning A Summer Wedding In France, But His Brother Sees Conflicts With His Children’s Schedule

Weddings should reflect the couple’s vision, not just everyone else’s schedule.

This man and his soon-to-be wife are planning a summer wedding in southern France in 2027.

But his brother got upset about potential conflicts with his kids’ studies and work schedule.

He wants to stick to their original plans, but he feels guilty for not accommodating his brother’s requests.

AITA for not taking into account my brother’s wishes for our wedding date My partner (38F) and I (39M) booked a venue for our wedding party in a year and a half. A weekend at the end of June 2027. My brother is complaining it might not work for his kids as it might be during exam period or their internship. His kids will be 21, 19, and 17 in 2027.

This man decided, and his soon-to-be wife decided to get married in the south of France.

We live in Germany, are French, and want to celebrate our wedding in France. My brother and the rest of my family live in the north of France. But we decided on a venue in the south of France, somewhat close to my partner’s family. We chose the south because the region is nicer than the north, and there is more chance of sun.

They wanted a summer wedding.

We want a summer vibe for our party, as there is a pool, beach volleyball, and a boules field. The drive from my brother’s to the venue is around 9 hours. For his kids, my brother would have preferred a date in July to August. But the venue’s price increases by 50% during that period.

His brother suggested moving it to May.

Alternatively, he suggested one of the long weekends in early May. But then there is more risk of chilly weather or rain. I would be sad if some of my nieces and nephews can’t make it. I love them, but I can’t help feeling annoyed at my brother for taking me on a guilt trip over this.

Now, he’s wondering if he was wrong not to consider his brother’s wishes.

I feel this is our big day, and we want to plan something that feels like us. We were hoping our closest ones would be happy for us instead of complaining. Or AITA for not taking his needs into consideration?

You can’t make everyone happy, and people have to deal with it.

