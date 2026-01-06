Man Watched Two Travelers Shove Ahead Of His Wife In Line, So He Turned Dropped Money Into The Perfect Airport Revenge

Travel brings out all kinds of personalities, especially the ones who believe long lines don’t apply to them.

So when a pair of loud tourists shoved past one couple in an airport line, they had no idea they would leave something valuable behind.

The couple didn’t even raise their voice — they just waited for karma to drop right at their feet.

Queue jumpers drop money. A few years ago at the Rome airport, we were approaching a coffee kiosk when two tall Italian lads (in their 20s) strode up talking loudly and laughing, totally ignoring us. My wife joined the queue but stood back about three feet from the person in front.

These two lads then strode across and inserted themselves in front of my wife, still talking loudly and completely ignoring the fact that she was there. I stepped up beside my wife to reinforce her presence, but they continued to blank us, and one took out his wallet and fished out some money.

While doing this, a note dropped to the ground. As he seemed to be oblivious to anything lower than his eye level, he did not notice this. Nor did anyone else, including my wife, who was too busy fuming.

Now normally I would pick up the money and offer it to the person who dropped it.

That is how I was brought up. But as they had annoyed me, I just stepped forward and put my foot on top of it. They got served and left.

My wife took her turn at the kiosk and returned with the goods. She commented on the rudeness of these two, at which point I said, “Oh well, never mind. Maybe this 50 euro note that they dropped will make you feel better.”

What did Reddit think?

