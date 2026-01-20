Employee Worked At A Supermarket With A Blocked Delivery Lane, But He Helped Move A Badly Parked Car Between Concrete Barriers

Bad parking has caused problems long before smartphones existed.

This man worked at a supermarket where delivery trucks accessed a narrow side road.

A careless driver blocked the lane by parking tightly against the wall.

With no tow truck handy, a group of workers came up with a creative solution.

Bounced a car Many years ago, in 1981, I worked for one of the big four supermarkets. Our store had a narrow public road along one side of the building. It was used to access the delivery bays of several shops. The lane was narrow and had a wall on one side. There was also a narrow footpath on the other side.

An artic delivery arrived.

Due to people parking there, the landowner had installed a row of concrete bollards along the path side. One day, an artic delivery arrived. It could not get past a car parked tight against the wall. The driver could not be bothered to park in a council car park. He did not want to walk a bit.

People from other shops helped move the vehicle.

So, the back door manager called for help. He also rounded up a bunch of people from the other shops. About fifteen of us bounced the suspension a few centimeters at a time. We moved it across the road. We placed it right in between two bollards.

Nobody has seen it leave.

The car was around 30 cm shorter than the gap between those two bollards. Despite several of us keeping an eye on the car, unfortunately, nobody saw it leave. There were no rear or front sensors to rely on in those days. It was also very unlikely to be an automatic gearbox.

No cameras or smartphones existed then for video evidence.

If social media had been around, both the bouncing and the subsequent escape would have made a great short video. But we did not even have mobile phones in those days. Cameras also still used film.

Life was much simpler and more peaceful without social media.

