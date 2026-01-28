Man Working In Tech Support Got A Call From A Tech-Unsavvy Colleague Having An Issue With A Fax Machine, But The Solution Was Surprisingly Obvious

It’s common for people to only look for a professional when a health issue gets worse. This is also true for users of tech devices and software.

In this case, a man working in tech support shares how a woman waited a whole month to call them and ask for help when their fax machine (you read it right) was acting up.

Let’s read the whole story.

Don’t complain your issue isn’t fixed if you don’t ask for it to be fixed This story takes place a few years ago, I want to say 2018-2019-ish? Anyway, we had this user at work, she was the oldest employee there and we used to joke that they built the walls around her because she literally saw the construction begin. She was also absolutely abysmal at everything even remotely technical, like one day she told me her computer was laggy when it was just her mouse that had stopped working. A new mouse and the computer wasn’t lagging anymore!

But this time the solution to her problem was even more obvious.

So one day she calls me, saying that the fax machine didn’t work and she needed it because a lot of important people used the fax to send us information! (again, this was in 2018-2019, so… sure lady, whatever you say). I grab one of my colleagues who is more competent in phones and faxes than I am and we go see what’s all about. We discover that the fax is unplugged (as in: the power cord is not connected to the outlet), so it stands to reason the fax wouldn’t work without energy… We plug it back in, and when the fax comes back to life, it starts making a lot of unusual noise, think along the lines of annoying beeps and such.

A lot of headache could’ve been avoided.

Hearing that, the user exclaimed: “oh yes, I remember! I unplugged the fax last month before I went on holiday because it was making so much noise!” So you’re telling us the fax hasn’t been working properly for more than a MONTH and you didn’t notify tech support because why exactly? We ended up solving the issue and the user got a little warning to call tech support if she had trouble with her equipment and not unplug them by her own volition. Sometimes I have to actively remind myself that I actually like my job.

Sometimes, the most obvious answer is the solution.

Then they yell at tech support to fix it TODAY, when they have been ignoring the issue for a month.

