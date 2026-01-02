Employee Works At A Lucrative Financial Job, But He Feels That The Work Is Meaningless, So He’s Considering Quitting

You need to pay the bills. But what happens when your job doesn’t bring you any joy anymore?

Well, a man vents about how his corporate job is sucking the joy out of his life.

Is there a way out?

Let’s hear him and see what people had to say.

My “prestigious” job is so meaningless and I couldn’t care less I’ve worked in consulting at a Big 4 firm for nearly 4 years now. When I joined, I was optimistic, energetic and approached work with an open/positive mindset. Now, after 3 years.. I feel completely burnt out. The work is not interesting, exciting or even motivating. I just don’t care about what I’m doing at all.

He feels dead inside.

All I’ve done these last 3 years is make PowerPoints, helped build models which wasn’t at all interesting and sitting through useless meetings all day. Working this job, has genuinely killed my ambition, and I’ve never felt more demoralised. I’m trying to get out, but a lot of the jobs in this industry, seem like more of the same stuff. Do I go back to school, go all in on myself and start a business or what?

He just wants out.

I need to figure out what’s an approach to find work that’s at least meaningful or tolerable? Because I can’t pretend to care for much longer, and my mental health is deteriorating as a result

