Son Wanted To Push Christmas Dinner Back To January, But Their Mother Enjoys Celebrating The Holiday On Time Each Year

Hosting holidays can get frustrating when one person expects everyone else to rearrange their lives around their schedule.

So, what would you do if you planned Christmas around family traditions, but were told it needed to move to January because someone wanted a day to rest?

Would you adjust everything for that one person? Or would you tell them to suck it up and refuse?

In the following story, one brother finds himself in this predicament and chooses tradition.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not having Christmas dinner in January? My wife and I host Thanksgiving and Christmas every year, usually on the day of or the Saturday after the holiday (alternating so we can spend time with our in-laws on the day of every other year). This year, my brother said that he won’t be able to make it, and we’ll have to move it to January 3rd instead, since that’s his and his wife’s next free day that we’re also off work. I asked him what was going on the day we had set aside for Christmas dinner, and he said that his wife was anticipating a long week at work starting that Sunday, so she wanted to take Saturday off.

Frustrated, he told them how it should be.

My wife does all of the planning, shopping, prepping, cooking, and cleaning. We offered for them to come over in the evening after dinner was ready, so all they would do is eat dinner, open presents, and then they could leave within a couple of hours. They said no, they decided they’re taking the day off, and we’ll have to wait another week. I wouldn’t have been as upset, but spending Christmas together (or as close to Christmas as possible) is incredibly important to our mom, and she’s always upset about not having it on the day of. So, I told my brother and sister-in-law they need to suck it up for one day and come to Christmas on Saturday with everyone else. AITA?

Yikes! That was harsh, but it’s easy to see why he did that.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

According to this comment, the person hosting sets the time.

Here’s someone who thinks he should do it when he wants.

For this reader, if they can’t make it, too bad.

This person doesn’t think the whole family should be impacted by one person.

It’s up to him and his wife.

They should plan and host the holiday whenever they want, and the brother shouldn’t have a say in that.

