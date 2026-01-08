His Cat Climbed On The Hood Of His Neighbor’s Car, And Now His Neighbor Is Worried The Cat Might Scratch The Vehicle

Some people value their pets a lot, and this man was confronted by his neighbor after his cat walked across his car.

The car was parked in a public area, so what was he supposed to do?

Check out the full story.

WIBTA If I defended myself to my neighbour? I was out doing work in my backyard today. My neighbour came out and had a go at me over my cat being on his car. The car was parked out on a public paved area behind our block of houses. Admittedly, I did see the cat and gave her a small playful scare as she walked across the hood of his car. I didn’t touch the car.

This man was called out by his neighbor.

He came out the back gate with a loud voice saying: “Mate, what are you doing letting your cat walk all over my car!?” I didn’t want to make things worse, so I just apologized and shooed the cat off the car. He continued to say, “Well, it’s not on. She could leave scratches and whatever. It’s common sense, isn’t it?”

Now, he’s thinking about politely telling his neighbor to “get over it.”

Afterwards, I was processing what he said and it seems totally unreasonable. What’s he want me to do? She’s an outside cat. Should I follow her around? In my opinion, if he doesn’t want cats on his car, he should store his car in a garage or something such. So would I be the jerk if I told the guy to politely get over it next time?

Let’s see the reactions of other people to this story.

