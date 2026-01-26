Man’s Girlfriend Tried To Be Friendly About Their Neighbor’s Packages, But He Insisted They Set Boundaries When His Home Turned Into An Unscheduled Pickup Stop

Small favors were supposed to stay small, but this one kept showing up unannounced.

One man grew increasingly irritated as his neighbors treated his home like a package pickup center.

But when his girlfriend insisted it wasn’t worth making a fuss over, the two found themselves in a standoff.

Being Neighborly My girlfriend has started picking up packages from our neighbors’ porch. They travel a lot and receive 5–10 packages a week—some heavy, some bulky.

These folks know they’re gone all week. If they’re going to place orders, it would make sense for them to get a delivery box to keep things dry. She grabs the packages whenever they have a delivery and brings them to our house. Then, without fail, on Sunday when they get home, they just pop over to our place to pick them up.

No text. No checking in. No “Is this a good time?” They just show up when it’s convenient for them. I don’t appreciate my day off being interrupted by this. I’ve expressed to my girlfriend that it feels rude and intrusive. It’s my day off. I’m in my pajamas, or napping, or just simply don’t want to be bothered.

Last weekend, I told her I was going to put the seven packages on our porch so I wouldn’t have to interact with them. She told me to lighten up and said it’s not a big deal. She says I can’t be rude. I think they’re the ones being rude. AITA?

