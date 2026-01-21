Math Student Took Detailed Notes While His Friend Skipped Nearly Every Lecture, But Then Exam Week Hit And The Friend Demanded All The Notes

When you make an agreement with someone, you expect them to at least try to live up to their end of the bargain.

Imagine you and a friend agreed to attend a demanding math course together to help each other out, but they skipped most lectures while you showed up every week and took detailed notes on your own?

Would you share those notes when they asked? Or would you offer to explain the information but refuse to hand over your work?

In the following story, one college student finds himself facing this decision and is leaning towards the latter.

Here’s the full scoop.

AITA for not sending my notes to a friend who skipped almost all lectures? I’m (20M) currently taking a pretty demanding proof-based math course at a university. Before the semester started, a friend of mine and I agreed to enroll in a class together. We initially planned to attend class together, take notes, and share them so we could help each other along. But after the semester started, he began to skip most of the lectures. I attended all lectures and took detailed notes every week since the lecturer did not provide them, which took me a lot of time and effort.

That wasn’t their deal.

My friend didn’t really contribute any notes since he wasn’t there. He even claimed that he didn’t need to attend class because he could just get help from me if needed. Now that exams are coming up, he asked me to send all of my notes for the course. I said I wasn’t comfortable doing that because our agreement was based on mutual effort, not me covering the entire course alone, and I feel it would be unfair since he didn’t really put much effort into it. I offered to help explain topics or study together instead. I also said I’m okay with sharing part of it, but not the entirety. He’s upset now and told some of our mutual friends that I’m being petty for not sending him my own notes, putting me in a very difficult and awkward situation. AITA?

Wow! His “friend” sounds pretty lazy.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think he should do about sharing.

This would be the perfect payback.

This reader thinks the friend is wrong.

Here’s a good way to handle it.

Yet another person who thinks the friend is wrong.

They’re his notes, and he doesn’t have to share them if he doesn’t want to.

This whole thing is on his friend, not him.

