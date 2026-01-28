Mom Asked Her Ex-Husband’s New Girlfriend To Stop Posting Dozens Of Photos Of Their Kids Online, But She Didn’t Listen, And Her Ex Accused Her of Being Controlling

Co-parenting can get complicated fast when new partners get involved.

So, what would you do if your ex-husband’s new girlfriend started posting dozens of photos of your kids online, using captions that made you and your family very uncomfortable?

Would you let it go after he refused to help? Or would you stand firm on trying to set a boundary?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and won’t back down.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking my ex husbands girlfriend to stop posting our kids on social media. I (33 f) have asked multiple times for my ex-husband (32 m) to ask his girlfriend to stop posting our kids on social media. Every ask has been met with lots of conflict and arguing. My favorite line is when he claims I’m being controlling. Basically, we were together for 11 years, married for 6, we have two kids together, and he helps raise my oldest. We’ve been separated since last Halloween and divorced fully since May. My ex-husband and his girlfriend have been together since February. She met my kids about 10 days after she met him, and has been in their lives ever since.

Her ex-husband won’t do anything to help her.

They live together, and she seems to really love my kids. I don’t really have a problem with her except that she continues to post my kids on social media with captions that make me and my family members extremely uncomfortable. I don’t post my kids on social media often, and when I do, it’s a couple of pictures, and it’s private, just fun updates for long-distance family. She’s posting 60-70 photos at a time and frequently, with captions like “Our girls.” She also doesn’t like that I post about the things my ex-husband did to me through our relationship, so she has my Facebook blocked, so most of these posts are being shown to me by close family and friends who see it and are uncomfortable. My ex-husband thinks I’m just trying to be controlling and refuses to do anything about it. AITA?

