Mom Buys Nice Things For Herself But Not For Her Own Kids, So Her Teenage Daughter Calls Her Out On The Imbalance

Imagine being a teenager with two jobs.

If you lived with your mom and your mom never bought you anything like clothes or makeup, would you be okay with that and buy them yourself, or would you think your mom should be paying for these things since she buys them for herself?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she called her mom out on her spending habits. Now, she thinks her mom is acting immature, but she’s also wondering if she messed up by telling her mom how she felt.

Let’s read the whole story for all the details.

AITA for calling my mom out? I (17F) live with my single mother and my 3 younger siblings. I don’t want to portray my mom in a negative light but i also need to know if im wrong for being upset about this situation and im very open to constructive criticism or any type of feedback! I work two jobs that i got to help my mom (34F) out and pay for the light bill. My mom is a very independent woman and she overall does very well for herself with a good paying job and we have a nice home that i’m very grateful for but she also time to time receives help from both of my siblings fathers.

She seems to think her mom is selfish.

The money i make isn’t that much because the majority of it goes to the light bill, and ubers for my jobs. I’ve always known my mom is very materialistic person and it’s been a problem (to me at least) for a while now because even with me helping her out and knowing the little money i have, she still proceeds to ask me to buy her something every check i get ever since i started working and i’ve never had a problem with it or been stingy with my money up until now. She’s very vocal about how she believes she deserves to buy something nice for herself every check and i don’t want to discredit her by any means because it is her money but me and my siblings haven’t received anything new since i don’t even remember when and that’s why it bothers me in this case.

Me and my younger sister (13F) have tried talking to her about how we don’t have clothes or occasionally we’ll ask her to buy us a 10$ a makeup product and it always becomes an issue whenever we ask for something because she apparently never has money, but always has name brand makeup, new clothes, and new expensive perfumes coming in ALL THE TIME!!

She called her mom out on the hypocrisy.

Today my mom and i got into an argument again over the same issue because she refuses to spend the slightest amount of money on anything we want and says that we don’t need anything because we have a roof over our head. Which i then proceeded to ask why she gets herself all these expensive items. And then she shuts me out and says i make her feel like garbage for trying to survive and save a little bit of money and slams her door and doesn’t talk to me the rest of the day. i believe she’s being really immature and doesn’t like to be called out for her wrongings because i always try not to discredit her and hear her perspective but it’s just not fair to me anymore.

It really is odd that the mom seems to buy whatever she wants for herself but doesn’t seem to think she should buy anything for her own kids.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

