Mom Considered The Long-Term Commitment Of A New Pet, So She Drew A Line With Her Dog-Loving Daughter

Kids tend to see pets as cute little companions, but adults understand that they’re often a massive, years-long commitment.

So when a mother’s 15-year-old daughter begged for a new dog right as college sat on the horizon, she realized someone needed to think about the future.

Caught between love for her child and the thought of caring for the dog alone, it was a tough call ahead.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITA for not getting another dog? My kid (15F) has had two dogs their entire life. Recently one dog passed due to old age. Considering the health and average life span, our remaining dog has about 3–4 years left. Our dogs have always been rescues and I love them very much.

So when her daughter started begging for a new one, this mom was put in a difficult position.

Recently, my kid has been wanting another dog. I have explained to them that I don’t want the responsibility of a dog after they leave home and go to college. That a dog is a minimum of a 15-year commitment and they will not be able to take a dog with them to college. Their heart is broken. AITA for not getting another dog?

As a parent, you have to teach your kids responsibility one way or another.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe a compromise could be made with an older dog.

Parents really should be fully on board with getting a new pet, since they bear most of the responsibility for it.

This is an important lesson for this kid to learn, no matter how hard it might be.

Perhaps this teen could get her dog fix elsewhere.

Making the responsible decision doesn’t always leave you feeling warm and fuzzy, but it is an important part of life.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.