Mom Let Her Teenage Son Stand In At A School “Dad Night,” But Even Though Her Ex Was Out Of Town And Skipped The Last Event, He Accused Her Of Alienation

It’s hard watching a kid get excited for something, only to be told they shouldn’t go because an adult’s feelings might get hurt.

So what would you do if your youngest begged to attend a school “dad night,” but their father was out of town and had already skipped the last one by choice?

Would you make your child skip it? Or would you make arrangements for someone else to attend with him?

In the following story, one mother finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for letting my teenage son attend ‘Dads night’ for his youngest sibling? My 8-year-old son’s school regularly has ‘special person days’ for grandparents, father figures, and mother figures. It’s extremely inclusive and includes stepdads /grandfathers/uncles attending as well. For example, one of my son’s friends is raised by his aunt and uncle, who attend the mother/father figure days. An older friend of mine attends the grandparent days with my kids, because my parents are 6 hours away.

Her son’s school was hosting an escape room.

A few weeks ago they had a ‘escape room’ themed night for father figures. It’s sponsored by local men’s organisations, and very popular in our community. My older son attended with Sam when he asked him to because Sam wanted to do the escape room. He was not the only older sibling there.

When her ex-husband saw the pictures, he got upset.

The school posted photos to the Facebook page, and my ex-husband saw them. He is claiming alienation and that I’m cutting him out of their lives. However, he works away and can’t come back unless it’s an emergency. When the dates lined up a few months ago, he didn’t take our youngest because he was too tired. So he couldn’t have gone, and didn’t want to last time he was invited. I understand he’s upset about missing out, but Sam shouldn’t have to stay home just because Dad isn’t home. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why he was upset, but his approach was wrong.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

For this reader, he would’ve asked his dad first.

Here’s someone whose younger son would also prefer his brother.

This is a good way to look at it.

According to this reader, she should document everything.

That was the right thing to do!

Obviously, her son wanted to go with his brother rather than his dad, and she made that happen.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.