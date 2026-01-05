Mom Wants The Family To Move Back to India After Living In The US For 20 Years, But Teen Son Thinks It’s Unfair To Uproot Him From The Life He’s Trying To Build

Life for an immigrant is hard when they can’t assimilate.

This man was. born and raised in the United States, but his mom wants them all to move back to India because she doesn’t feel like she can fit in.

But he refuses to give up the future that he envisions for himself.

Read the full story below.

AITA for not wanting to move back to India? I was born in the United States to immigrant parents who’ve both moved from India. They’ve both lived here for around 20 years, but recently my mom has been wanting to go back. She feels like she hasn’t been able to fit in and misses her old lifestyle and friends. She’s stopped working and is now almost in a depressive state, and always crying whenever there is something going on in India, like a wedding without her. However, I can’t see myself moving to India. I’ve only been two times, and in both times, I got really sick and almost hospitalized.

This man has loads of reasons why he doesn’t want to go.

I also only speak Hindi and can not write or read it whatsoever. I feel like I’ve worked so hard in school and it’s almost unfair to uproot me and take me across the world. I’m top of my class in a very competitive school, president of our biggest club, scored a 35 on the ACT after self studying, and accomplished so much more. My dad said we can start a family business in India but I want to go into STEM. I’ve even told my mom that she can live in India for a while and I can take care of myself here but she wants our whole family to move. Am I being ungrateful for not wanting to move?

