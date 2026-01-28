Mom Was Outraged That Her Child Was Bullied In The School Yard, But Administrators Refused To Suspend The Student Despite Her Advocacy

A lot of kids misbehave in class or at recess, but teachers tend to step in before it turns really ugly.

AITAH for insisting a third grader receive suspension after hitting my son in the face with an object?”

My 8-year-old son (3rd grade) was hurt at recess yesterday and I’m trying to check whether I’m being unreasonable. Four boys were playing a game called “security guards.” My son was playing nearby, got too close, and they decided he was an “intruder.” Three of the boys chased him and tried to tackle him while another stood lookout. My son was yelling “Stop” and trying to get away.

But instead, the boys escalated the incident.

One of the boys (I’ll call him A) reached into his pocket, pulled out a plastic chain/necklace, and swung it at my son’s face, hitting him hard enough to leave a visible mark. The photo I took was 5+ hours later, and you can still clearly see the chain pattern on his cheek. Afterward, A dropped the chain in the grass and told teachers he never had a necklace. Another student saw him drop it and brought it forward. I understand these are kids, but based on the following behavior, I believe A’s actions were intentional, not accidental: • the chasing by multiple boys • my son clearly yelling stop • A pulling an object from his pocket and swinging it • the force needed to leave a patterned mark hours later • and the attempt to hide the chain afterward

The boys aren't the only ones behaving badly.

What’s making this harder is that I was never called by the school; I only received a message later that downplayed it as a “necklace swinging and making contact.” When I asked directly if it was intentional or an accident, the teacher avoided answering. My husband spoke with the principal this morning and insisted on a suspension for A, with appropriate consequences for the other boys who continued after my son said “Stop.” I think I’d be much less upset if the school hadn’t minimized the incident and had been transparent from the start. So am I overreacting? AITA for insisting on a suspension for the child who swung the chain?

