Mother Was Asked To Give A Speech At A Halloween Wedding, But Now She Wants To Skip It And Just Take Her Four-Year-Old Trick-or-Treating

Life gets complicated when two once-in-a-lifetime moments land on the same night.

What would you do if a close friend scheduled a child-free wedding on Halloween, the same year your toddler would finally understand trick-or-treating? Would you put your child off until next year? Or would you skip the reception and enjoy the moment with your child?

In the following story, one parent finds herself in this situation and puts family first. Here’s the story.

AITA If I skip a close friend’s reception to take my child trick or treating? My friend is getting married next year… On Halloween. His wedding is child-free, which is fine. I am not part of the wedding party but he has asked I give a speech along with our other two friends. We also work together every day. My child is going to be four next year. Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, and I feel like this will be the first year my toddler truly understands the concept of trick-or-treating.

Here’s where she’s at.

I am already dreading the possibility of having to miss this. You only get so many firsts in your child’s life. She is and will be my husband’s and my only child. I realize a wedding only happens once, but in my mind, every holiday is a first with a child so young. What if I skipped the reception and thus was not included in the speech to take my daughter trick-or-treating?

Eek! That does sound like a tough situation, but it’s pretty easy for a parent.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s a parent who can relate.

For this person, you should expect that if you schedule it on a holiday.

Yet another person who thinks your kid comes first.

According to this person, her plan is perfect.

As a mother, she should always choose her kid and never feel bad about it.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.