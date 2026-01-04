Babysitter Canceled Right A Mom’s Big Paris Trip, And Now She Wonders If She Can Rely On Her Teenage Daughter To Do The Job Instead

Even the best-laid plans can unravel at the worst possible moment.

After a babysitter cancels an hour before departure, one mother is forced to lean on her eldest daughter to cover childcare so she can still make her trip.

But afterwards, she’s racked with guilt over whether she made the right choice.

AITA for making my daughter babysit I have three daughters: 17, 8, and 7. Recently, I had planned to go on a weekend-long trip to Paris with a few of my old friends.

But plans changed last minute.

We had hired a babysitter to watch my younger children, but just an hour before I left, the babysitter canceled due to a family emergency. I had to leave fast, and no other babysitters would come on such short notice.

I ended up telling my daughter she had to watch her siblings. She was bummed, as she was planning on hanging out with her friends, but she understood. I called my mother, who was able to come the next evening.

However, my daughter had to watch her sisters for almost 24 hours, and some of my family are saying I should have canceled the trip instead.

I feel really bad because she was planning on going out with friends, and I’m wondering if I should have just canceled the trip. So, AITA?

Sometimes parenting means improvising when plans fall apart, and that’s okay.

It wasn’t a perfect solution, but it was a responsible one.

