‘My laundry bill is $320 to try to get the stains out.’ – FedEx Repackaged A Woman’s Clothes And They Were Destroyed When She Received Them

FedEx…you have some explaining to do.

A woman named Kylee posted a video on TikTok and talked about how things went down the tubes when she shipped a box of her clothes home for the holidays.

Kylee said the box she packaged her clothes in was damaged and FedEx workers had to put her items in a new box. But when the package showed up, all the clothes were stained.

She said, “This isn’t even just a cute, like, ‘file a claim.’ This is beyond repair.”

Kylee told viewers, “I went home for the holidays in Chicago and I live in New York now. So I packed a box to send to myself here with some of my belongings that I wanted from home.”

She added, “I’m baffled. I don’t even know. This is what I received. My clothes are just loose in here as you can see. What happened to this box? I will never know.”

Kyle made a sarcastic remark and told viewers, “Thank you FedEx, for handling my package with such care.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I’ve reached out several times and haven’t received any sort of communication/update/remediation in regards to this. My laundry bill is $320 to try to get the stains out.”

She added, “This is actually insane. If you/anyone you know is using FedEx or trying to ship things pls show them this video. They do not care about your shipment/ you as a customer/ your business.”

Take a look at the video.

@kyleebaxa Please tag @FedEx — ive reached out several times and havent received any sort of communication/update/remediation in regards to this. My laundry bill is $320 to try to get the stains out. This is actually insane. If you/anyone yk is using fedex or trying to ship things pls show them this video. They do not care about your shipment/ you as a customer/ your business. #fedex #nyc #fyp ♬ original sound – Kylee Baxa

FedEx did her dirty…literally!

