Neighbor Complained When A Homeowner Used A Pressure Washer On A Sunday, So They Made Sure To Get Started As Early As Possible On Monday Morning

There are some people out there who have to complain about anything and everything. And if you’ve ever had neighbors that fall into that category, you know what a headache it can be to deal with them.

In today’s story, a homeowner talked about how they dealt with a neighbor who got offended when he used a power washer on Sunday and called the authorities.

Read on and find out what happened.

So you want strict adherence to the city bylaws? You got it, neighbor! “I pulled out my gas powered pressure washer this past weekend for the first time in 3 years figured it was well past time to do some property clean up. Started at 11 am on Saturday morning as I didn’t want to start too early out of respect for my neighbors. Knocked off around 4 with a couple of breaks in between. Got the back and both sides of the house done. Lot of concrete patio. Figured I can finish the front driveway and retaining wall next day. Fired it up on Sunday at 11 am and got to work for an hour so broke for lunch then back at it at 1.

What was this all about?

Maybe an hour or so later I’m interrupted by the city bylaw enforcement officer who is responding to a noise complaint. Apparently there is a by law that prohibits power equipment on Sundays. Hmmm, OK I had no idea. Just a warning no ticket, the guy was actually very nice. I’m a bit annoyed hat my neighbors called bylaw on me without at least coming to talk to me first, but OK. At this point there is a huge mess all over the end of my driveway, the side walk and the street so I ask the officer is it OK if I quickly take 5 minutes to clean the mess up and push it all together. He says , sure no problem and I quickly start cleaning up.

These people…

Cue not one but two of my old geezer neighbors to come running out of theirs houses to attack the poor by.aw kid. A minute later he comes back and says, sorry you need to shut down now. OK he is just doing his job but now I’m mad. I’ve lived here for 8 years and none of these old jerks have ever even said hello to me or my family. So I get the details of the exact bylaw. Nothing on Sunday. Saturday 9 to 5 (should have started earlier) Monday to Friday 7 to 7 As he is leaving I call out very loudly to him (not really to him), “So just so I’m clear, 7 am Monday morning is a-ok!”

This was gonna be fun!

Bright and early at the stroke of 7 am Monday morning, I put and hour of pressure washing before work. Tuesday morning another bright and early start. Wednesday session was truly awesome. Who should stop by this morning while I was working on my retaining wall and side walk but my neighbor Baldy McBylaw Caller. I gave him a friendly wave and a neighborly good morning and continued with my work until I ran out of gas. He hung around for a while glaring unhappily at me but must have realized that there was really nothing he could do about this situation he had caused. He slunk away a few minutes later. I’m running out of things to pressure wash but my other neighbor has let me know I can borrow his grinder so I can finally get rid of that piece of rebar sticking out of the concrete at the side of my house. Sunday today and tomorrow is a holiday so I guess it will have to wait until Tuesday at 7 am.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Just following the rules, neighbor!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.