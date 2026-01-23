Neighbor’s Party Guests Took A Homeowner’s Parking Spot Without Permission, So He Decided To Send A Clear Message

Neighborhood parking can get surprisingly territorial.

Geniuses parking on our parking area It was around 2010 on a rather warm, sunny late afternoon in the summer. At my house, we have a concrete driveway that is fenced in. There is also a strip of dirt outside that we tend to park our vehicles on.

My dad at that time, and still does, has a bit of a short fuse.

I just wanted to throw out some details to clarify. One of our many neighbors was throwing a large party. Numerous guests of theirs were parking alongside the street.

That was all fine and dandy. Until one of their guests decided to park their brand new, burgundy-colored car that was freshly detailed in one of our parking spots. They did not bother to ask. They just parked there like a schmuck.

While the owner was gone for hours, my dad decided to go out front to water the front lawn. He made sure the water from the garden hose would splash all over the freshly detailed car. After it was all said and done, we did not even hear a word from the owner. We also did not hear anything from anyone else about the water-spotted car.

Nothing ruins a fresh detail quite like surprise sprinkler season.

