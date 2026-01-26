Neighbors Demanded A Surveyor Look At Their Property Lines, But Then They Lost A Row Of Vines To The Other Homeowner

If you’ve ever owned a home, you know that property disputes with neighbors can sometimes come with the territory. It’s never pleasant, but you gotta do what you gotta do if a neighbor is being unreasonable.

In this story, a homeowner’s neighbor gave him a hard time about some of his plants, but it backfired on them.

Want me to remove the plants on the edge of my property? Sure! “My grandpa used to have vines as a hobby up to the mid 1990s, but when he started to get older he stopped tending them so much. He pulled out the ones furthest away from the house and let that regrow into native bushland at the back.

The neighbors in behind weren’t a fan of this, as they used that land to tend to their grapes and now had to be more careful with their tractor so they didn’t hit anything. They complained to grandpa several times, eventually threatening to get a surveyor in and forcing him to prune his property back to that line. He told them to get off his property and slammed the door. Well, the neighbor DID get a surveyor in. Want to know what they found?

There was indeed a discrepancy – the last row of vines planted by that neighbor was on grandpa’s land all along. Grandpa knew this, he just had never been bothered to call in a surveyor as it hadn’t been a problem up until now. After the verdict came through, he happily removed the offending plants on the property boundary and the neighbors lost a row of vines.”

This neighbor experienced what we like to refer to as KARMA.

