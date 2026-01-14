Neighbors Keep Randomly Asking Busy Homeowners To Help With Babysitting, But Too Many Last-Minute Requests Turned Into A Boundary Breaking Point

Setting boundaries with neighbors can get tricky when favors turn into expectations.

One couple found themselves repeatedly cornered into last-minute babysitting for their neighbors’ infant.

But it didn’t take for this couple to start seeing these “emergencies” for what they really were.

Neighbors asking us to babysit Myself and my partner currently are being asked, randomly, to watch our neighbors’ infant child. The hours vary (5 a.m. to 8 a.m. once) and can be relatively long.

These neighbors like to frame it as an emergency, but lately, this couple has grown suspicious.

The way they ask is always last second, and it’s made to seem like “there’s no other option” each and every time, really putting us in an awkward position. They are in a field where their schedules are the antithesis of 9–5 (I think restaurant manager and night shift residential care worker), so daycare and sitters can be difficult for them.

They know they can’t keep up much longer.

We also have three young kids and two dogs that we’re trying to keep alive too, so it can be a bit much. We plan to cut them off pretty soon, but I’m starting to wonder… AITAH???

Being neighborly shouldn’t mean being on call 24/7.

What did Reddit think?

In this day and age, dependable childcare costs money — and they need to accept that.

It’s time these parents begin taking responsibility for themselves.

To put it bluntly: Their kids, their problem!

It’s not really an emergency if it happens on a regular basis.

You can care about someone’s situation without being expected to step in and fix it.

Helping once is generosity; helping every time is unpaid labor.

