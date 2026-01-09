New Babysitter Wants A Raise After A Few Months Of Work, But This Mom Doesn’t Want To Pay More Than What They Agreed Upon

Babysitting ain’t cheap these days, folks!

AITA if I don’t pay my babysitter more? “My husband and I thought it would be a good idea to go out on a small date night occasionally about every fortnight. I placed an advertisement online saying easy pocket money for young person, $30 cash for two hours to watch a sleeping baby, includes snacks and Netflix. I got A LOT of people wanting to do it, 17 people within an hour!

I picked a lovely young 14 yr old girl who seemed to enjoy the job over the past few months, she just chills on the lounge with the cats until we get home, which most of the time we come home early anyway. My baby is the best sleeper, she has never had to tend to him. She has only seen him the one time before bed and that was it. If he was a crazy baby I would obviously pay her more.

My sitter has recently messaged me wanting to discuss her pay. She obviously wants more for the job. Talking about money always makes me feel awkward, but I will have to have this talk with her next time I see her. I think the pay is fair, my husband thinks it’s fair but I would love an outside perspective on this. Would I be a jerk if I said no?”

