New Boss Didn’t Trust His Security Guard With Office Keys, But Then A Huge Theft Happened And The Guard Had All The Evidence To Prove His Innocence

Factory security supervisor gets destroyed by his own policies. When I first started working for security a decade ago I was a bright eyed and prim/proper employee who believed that the only way to be a proper man was to be a company man through and through. My dad ignored his family to be a company man, and while I hated him, I figured I could emulate him till I had made it big and then tone it down when I wanted to start a family.

I am now 29 and have no family/ boyfriend/girlfriend and am still a company man, just for a few companies at the same time as a security operator and consultant. Imagine a much less bad and non-criminal version of mike ehrmantraut from breaking bad, but with a beautiful head of definitely not graying hair. Ok it is graying and thinning shut up that is the one thing I’m sensitive about. I signed onto a private corporations private security force at age 18. In hindsight we were a PMC who never left the property: firearms, hummers, and all the fun toys to play with you could imagine.

My boss was horrible though. No matter how good you did your job he would complain about something you were doing and threaten to write you up. He almost never followed through unless it was about firearms discharge. One night though I get called in after I had already worked my 12 hr shift. After about a week a Dumb coworker who did AM lock box operations commented that I had organized the lock box by name and department to my boss. That is the first thing to tell me he wasn’t very bright. I had bought brass circular key tags that I personally punched with the initials of every employee and the first letter of their department in my off hours.

For example A1, S would be alexander 1220, security or CL, H would be Cleaning Lady, Housekeeping or MC, R would be Malicious Compliance, Reddit. I was written up and essentially had my hours cut in half for altering key sets and assigning sets to workers. Which was not one of my assigned duties despite being the PM key box operator more often then not. I was merely to open the key box for employees when I was radioed that someone was arriving onsite and then close it and patrol. It was my bosses job to alter keys or assign them to individuals. Something he never once did. So I spent the better part of an hour taking these brass tags off the key rings and back into the giant key box for all departments and their 80 or so employees/spare rings tossing them on hooks in a random order so my boss would have to come by and organize them.

My boss did not. As I was leaving he snidely smirked and yelled from his office “you don’t get to assign keys to employees new guy, maybe after you have a year under your belt I might trust you to get my coffee.” I go home for a good old fashion cry out of frustration, hatred, rage, and humiliation. But eventually I decided that it was fine. I would get him fired or get fired trying. The worst that would happen is I get unemployment while looking for a new job. Things changed though. Cause after that day when employees came up to the security offices to get their key rings I would open up the lock box and let them grab whichever set they wanted. When asked why they had to grab their own instead of being handed one, I would proudly shout out “New orders sir/ma’am, we open it for registered workers not give them out.”

Other guards followed suit, because everyone is a gossip, especially security, and heard what happened to me getting written up/ hours cut for assigning key rings. This goes on for about 2 weeks with minor inconveniences. Housekeeping calling us to unlock the garages and closets, maintenance calling us to unlock roof access, lots of stupid busy work that didn’t happen when we were checking the keys before giving them out or during the 1 week we had my brass tags. Each ring has different types of keys based on what type of employee you were/ what you needed access to; Factory workers didn’t have office keys; office workers didn’t have factory keys, only maintenance had roof access, Housekeeping had keys to storage garages and cleaning closets, security had master keys.

A criminal in maintenance notices this fact and he does what criminals do. One day during my shift he choose a security key ring. I am not paying any attention, after all “(I) don’t assign keys to employees.” Criminal ends up stealing a vehicle and a large amount of product worth over 100k usd before he is caught. He is on camera all over the site doing various petty crimes too, but no one cared about the maintenance guy. To us guards the latter was free entertainment that we would break up after completion. Until it turns out that stuff is missing about 2 or so weeks later when inventory is done. Criminal gets arrested for grand theft because he had stolen goods in his locker and that was enough to get a search warrant for his home, but we don’t recover the vehicle and over half of the stolen product.

Here comes the fun part I get called back into work 2 or 3 hours after my 12 hr shift again. I arrive in uniform, giant therms of coffee in one hand and site phone in the other, and am escorted by 2 other guards to a board room in the main office just off of the factory. Inside is a HR woman, the CEO, my boss, and a cardboard box filled with everything in my locker (flashlights, 18650 batteries, cartons of cigarettes, lighters, duty belt, side arm baton, cuffs, personal firearm, ammo, phone chargers, misc work things). You can start to see where this is going and the wheel is spinning full speed in my head. At this meeting I get chewed out 6 ways from Sunday by my boss about my negligence. And how my negligence caused other guards to shirk their duties and act with negligence causing the theft to be possible.

And while I am not criminally or civilly liable I am no longer going to be able to work in security ever again. He will make sure of that. This is all with HR frantically trying to correct him and placate me to cover them from a wrongful termination lawsuit. I just sit there calmly and let this go on with a self satisfied smirk on my face waiting for my time to shine on this exit interview. I knew my time to shine had finally come and my moment of revenge would soon be upon me.

Finally after what feels like forever, my boss stops spouting his fat lips and the ceo starts. “I have a few question, why did you stop caring? in your few months here you were constantly finding ways to improve security. There are email chains about concerns you had: blind spots in the cameras, redundant systems, and even piggybacking. Your file showed that you took great pride in your work and the gps on the site phone issued to you shows you still have some of the best patrol coverage. Most people in other departments have good things to say about you. You were fitting in well here and could have potentially been promoted to site manager of security in a few years if you hadn’t given up. So why did you stop caring and allow this to happen? What changed in that office?” My smirk drops into a predatory grin. This shark has smelt blood in the water.

I ask HR “Do you have my employment file so we could take a look at what happened a few weeks ago?” Hr leaves and comes back with my entire file, which is surprisingly large for only being there 6 months so far (certs, degrees, monthly corporate training modules, weekly range qualifications, ammo inventory/requests, DARs, incident reports, use of force reports). I pull out my site phone and ask to connect to the ceo’s laptop, and he tentatively agrees. I transfer 4 photos over to the laptop before giving the site phone with the password disabled and laptop to him. 1 picture of the key box pre tags. 1 picture of the key box during my tags. 1 picture of the write up. 1 picture of the key box post tags.

I then turn and look at my boss and say “Camera 7, 0923, febuary 5 2008. If we watch the footage we can hear you give me my new orders in the hallway outside your office. after all you did tell me not to assign keys and open the lock box for employees. I had no clue those orders would cause this debacle” The HR rep goes through my file and finds the write up and shows it in full to the ceo, while the ceo punches in the date and time to the camera (I watched that recording every day in rage and knew it by heart, it was a hallway PTZ camera) After the video finishes I slowly reach into the box of my personal effects and show them the nearly 80 brass tags labeled with initials and divisions, the tags labeled spare, division as well as 200+ blank ones.

I was asked to leave the room by a furious ceo/frightened HR woman while my boss paled and this time instead of malicious compliance, I happily complied knowing my revenge was going with surgical precision. Fact is, I knew someone would break/ steal/ enter an area off limits because they had access and that means they had to see what was hidden behind the different departments. I never expected the size or scale of the theft though. Nearly 30 minutes later my boss was leaving the office with an empty box and his severance pay, the dumb human who worked opposite of me was promoted (turns out he had mentioned it to the boss because of how much easier things had been since the new guy, aka me, organized the box) and the company gave me a bonus as well of buying the tags off off me.

I kept my job there and dumb human got to spend an hour reorganizing the lock box with what was now the companies brass tags. Ended up leaving on good terms 18 months later when someone else offered me safer work closer to home for slightly less pay.

