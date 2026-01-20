New Dad Wants To Host Thanksgiving At His House This Year, But His Sister Refuses To Come Since He’s Getting A Restaurant Turkey

Imagine having a new baby. That would be life changing in many ways.

AITA for having Thanksgiving at my house My wife and I invited my side of the family (my parents, my sister and her husband, their 2 kids) to our house for Thanksgiving this year. We have a 4 year old and a 5 month old baby. My sister’s kids are older. My sister has hosted in the past, but I mentioned it would be easier for us with the baby’s nap schedule if it was at our house this year.

When I first texted her to ask if they’d like to come to our house (we also just moved into our house this year), she asked if we’d let her make the stuffing if they came. It’s my late grandmother’s recipe that she makes every year. I said yes of course, but also let her know that we were thinking about getting a takeout turkey dinner from a local restaurant. We have gotten it in the past during COVID and it was really delicious, easy, and has all the Thanksgiving foods we normally eat. She didnt respond.

A week later I followed up to make sure that still sounded good, and she said they will actually be staying home because they like making the home-cooked foods, the kids like participating in the prep, and it has become a tradition for them at their house. I was pretty bummed but said ok. She said she understood that it was easier for us to stay home because of the baby’s nap schedule.

I just found out that she texted my mom saying she is thrown off that my parents are coming to our house and they didnt even check in with her first, as she has always cooked/hosted. My mom told her that she thought they were coming (I thought that as well when I invited my parents). And she said that she never said yes (just that she would think about it) and she’s not eating takeout on Thanksgiving…”that’s dumb.”

There was some other back and forth indicating that she would not consider us “hosting” the holiday because the food is not home-cooked. And apparently we shouldn’t need to stay home this year because they have had 2 kids that nap before and have gone to outings – “it’s not a big deal to have a kid that naps.” I understand that these comments were said behind my back and I was never meant to read them, but am I a jerk for inviting my family to my house for Thanksgiving this year and getting takeout?

But another person thinks he should let his sister host Thanksgiving.

