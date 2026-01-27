New Employee Was Upset About The Company’s Five-Year Christmas Hamper Rule, So She Decided To Be A Christmas Grouch For The Next Five Years

Some companies penny-pinch too much.

This woman is new at a big company, but they only give out Christmas hampers to employees of five years or more. So she decided to delay her festive spirit for five years.

Read the full story below.

No Christmas for 5 years.. At the place I work, you have to have been at the company for five years before receiving a Christmas hamper. The hamper is mainly the company’s own products, so nothing too extravagant. I believe five years is too long. I would probably feel differently if it were a bigger gift, like a monetary bonus or something. So, because of this, I refuse to wish higher management “Merry Christmas” or any Christmas wishes for five years.

This woman started getting petty at work.

One of the operations managers wished me Happy Christmas last year, and I didn’t reply with the normal, “You too.” This was actually harder than I thought it would be, as I am British and extremely polite. He commented something along the lines of, “Do I not get a ‘Merry Christmas’?” So I replied that he would have to be my boss for five years before I wished him a happy Christmas. He told me that was a bit petty. I’m wondering if it is petty, or if I’m just pointing out the ridiculousness.

Way to stick it to the big guy.

New employees deserve a happy Christmas, too.

