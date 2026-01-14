New Hire Felt Snubbed Over A Missing Birthday Card, So An HR Complaint Ended A Beloved Office Tradition

Office culture thrives on small gestures, but forcing “fairness” can backfire fast.

AITAH for filing an HR complaint about birthday fairness? I started a new job about two months ago, and so far I enjoy it quite a bit. It’s a very women-dominated field, which can be difficult at times for obvious reasons, but they all seem to be rather friendly, so it makes up for it.

When I first started, I found out some of the girls have a little social committee for our office, which is cute and fun. One of the things they do is decorate desks for people’s birthdays. Again, it’s super cute. In the first month I was there, there were a couple of birthdays. I saw their desks get decorated with some balloons and ribbons, and also a beautiful hand-drawn card that one of the girls does.

Anyway, last week was my birthday. I came in and found my balloons and my streamers, but immediately noticed the absence of the card. I didn’t want to cause a scene, so I just casually strolled over to her desk to mention that she forgot.

As soon as I approached, this girl jumped in fear, like I’m an ogre about to murder her. Strike one. She apologized and said I startled her, but she still looked uncomfortable, which was now making me uncomfortable. I did the only thing I could and slapped a forced smile on my face and said, “You forgot my card.”

She just stared at me blinking. Strike two. It was awkward as heck, but I was already there, so I went on and pointed at my desk and told her, “You put up the balloons and streamers but forgot my card.” She blinked at me again a couple of times, then said, “Oh, that’s just something I do for my friends.” Strike three.

Now I was upset. I told her it didn’t seem fair to do some people’s birthdays better than others. If she’s going to do something for one person, she needs to do it for everyone. More blinking.

I swear she was using all 12 of her brain cells to try and summon a thought before she landed on, “Sorry, I have to get back to work.” Now I was fuming.

I paced the cubicle aisles for a bit to cool down before deciding to email HR to set up a meeting about a complaint. My manager told me they weren’t available, but he would sit down with me.

He was really receptive to my issue and did agree that it wasn’t fair, and he promised to have a chat with her. Now here’s where things went south. Instead of telling her she needs to make cards for everyone, he told her she can’t make cards for anyone. Essentially the opposite of what I wanted.

Since then, I’ve been like the office piranha. Word got out that it’s my fault she can’t make people cards anymore, and everyone seems to hate me for it. It seems like a hostile work environment, but now I’m afraid to complain again because my manager is a backstabber and I can’t trust him.

How do I explain that I actually need them to do the OPPOSITE of what they’re doing? Cards for everyone, not no cards for anyone. I just want it to be fair, and once again everything blows up in my face. AITAH for making the complaint?

This user points out just how childish this behavior really is.

