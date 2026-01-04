New Manager Was Invited And Then Disinvited To The Manager’s Christmas Party Because She Was Too New

Many jobs have Christmas parties to attend, and they can often be a lot of fun.

What would you do if you were invited to a party for the managers, but then uninvited because you were still too new?

That is what happened to the new manager in this story, so she was disappointed and upset that she wasn’t able to go.

Uninvited to the Manager Christmas Party I’m new to the team and it’s my first week solo.

Oh, that should be fun.

I was at the Staff Retention meeting on Tuesday with the higher ups and the boss told me I was invited to the Manager Christmas Party that is today (Thursday). Last night, I was texting my friend (who is also a manager) and she told me I was actually not invited since I was “too new”.

Yeah, and a good time to get to know people.

Now, I wasn’t super excited for the party but it was during work hours, paid, and free booze. Figured it was a good deal. But to uninvite me seems…crass?

Yeah, new managers would get the most out of this.

And I’m sorry, isn’t my being new Exactly the reason you want to bring me along to show me this company is great? Or am I just being petty?

Not much she can do, but it does seem dumb.

I didn’t say anything to the boss or the rest of the team when they left at 1:45pm today for their soirée.

If the party is for managers, all managers should be there, even if they are new.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about it.

Yup, listen to the manager.

The friend is stabbing her in the back.

This commenter is exactly right.

She really should have asked about this.

That is no friend.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.