New Mom Decided She Doesn’t Want The Two More Children They Had Planned, But Now She Can’t Get Her Husband To Accept The Change

What would you do if you decided that you only wanted one child even though you told your husband that 2-3 was the plan?

That is what happened to the young mother in this story, and she can’t get her husband to accept that she doesn’t want anymore, and she isn’t sure what to do.

AITA for not wanting a second child when I originally told my husband I would? I (33 F) and my husband (36 M) welcomed out first child earlier this year.

We found out early on we were having a girl, and while excited to grow our family, my husband really wanted a boy. He has somewhat jokingly told me that we’ll keep trying until we have a boy.

Originally, we planned on having 2-3 children but my first pregnancy and postpartum were rough. I was nauseous and vomiting daily my entire first trimester and lost 10 pounds in a month. Then I developed cholestasis and gallstones. Our baby girl was delivered at 38 weeks and was perfectly healthy. But at 2 months postpartum, PPD and PPA hit me hard, I had a kidney stone that needed surgically removed and had to have my gallbladder out.

All in all, I was in the hospital for over two weeks when our daughter was just 2 months old. Our daughter isn’t a difficult baby but I’ve found being a mom is extremely hard.

My husband and I have also been fighting constantly, we’ve hit a rough patch and are struggling to get back to the happy marriage we had before. It’s all taken a toll on my mental and physical health, and I’ve come to the decision that I do not want to have any more children.

I’ve tried to tell my husband that I don’t want to have any more children, and it feels like he doesn’t believe me or is hopeful I’ll change my mind. Or he mentions that we previously agreed to having more than one. I’m not sure what to do at this point but I’m afraid I’ll lose him if he can’t accept that I do not want any more children. So, AITA?

This is a very difficult situation. He needs to respect what she went through, and she needs to understand that this change may be painful for him too. Hopefully they can come together for the good of their family.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

