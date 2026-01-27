New Parents Decided To Skip Christmas To Protect Their Newborn From Germs, But Now The Grandmother Is Refusing To Attend Any Other Family Holiday Celebrations

New parents learn fast that protecting a newborn sometimes means saying no to everyone else.

So, what would you do if your baby were less than a week old and the thought of that many people and winter germs made your stomach turn? Would you attend family get-togethers anyway? Or would you opt out and let them know you’ll be there next year?

In the following story, a new father faces this exact situation and upsets his mother in the process. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not attending Christmas this year? My wife (29F) and I (28M) have decided we’re not going anywhere or hosting for Christmas this year, as our baby will be less than a week old on Christmas. It’s just too many people, germs, and chaos for a baby that small. We’ve mentioned this before, but haven’t said much about it because we thought it would be common sense that we wouldn’t be doing anything for the holidays.

His mom does not feel that way.

Enter my Mom…”Betty” we’ll call her. I casually mentioned it again a few days ago, and she got all mad about it. She says that we’re denying her the chance to see her first grandchild’s first Christmas just because we’re “helicopter parents.” Betty is now refusing to attend any other family holiday celebrations because we’re not coming. AITA?

