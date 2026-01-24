Employee Sat Through A Company Town Hall Celebrating Record Profits, But Can’t Figure Out Who Actually Cares About Any Of This

Sometimes the most annoying part of work isn’t the job itself, it’s watching how seriously other people take it.

So, what would you do if you sat through another company town hall, listening to executives celebrate record profits you’ll never see, while your coworkers nod along enthusiastically?

Would you join in the celebration? Or would you wonder why everyone cares so much?

In the following story, one employee reflects on corporate culture and struggles to understand how some people care so much.

Here’s the story.

Does anyone else look at their coworkers and think, “Do you people actually care about any of this?” I can’t help but look at my coworkers and wonder if they actually care about any of it. For example, whenever we have some town hall meeting, and some speaker is excitedly telling everyone about the company’s record-breaking profits (which none of us will even benefit from), I just can’t help but think, “Do you actually care about this?” Sorry if it sounds narrow-minded.

Here’s his real problem.

But I just cannot wrap my head around the fact that for some people, sitting in a cubicle for most of their lives, carrying out the most mind-numbing tasks for the benefit of just a handful of people at the top. Is that what they get genuinely excited about? I know, I know, some people are faking it, but not everyone is.

