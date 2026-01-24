Paddington Bear The Musical Is A Smash Hit, And It’s Easy To See Why Because It Might Be The Cutest Ever

There is something special about Paddington Bear that has won over the hearts of millions of people around the world.

When one person saw Paddington Bear the Musical, they just had to capture the star on the stage and share it with her followers.

The video is short, but it gives a good look at Paddington Bear in costume, and it is clear that a lot of work went into making that costume.

In the description of the video, she wrote, “Needed to document the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life on TikTok, because look at him!”

There is no question that this is one cute bear.

She went on to say, “Never thought I’d cry so much at a person in a bear suit. This was the bows, obviously, not during the show.”

You aren’t allowed to take pictures during the show.

Hopefully, the show will go on for many years to come, allowing millions of fans to see him live. A show where this much love and hard work went into the costumes has to be good.

I’ve never seen Paddington the Musical, but I have heard nothing but good things.

Check out the video below to see just how good the bear costume looks.

