Parents Left Their Daughter With A Babysitter To Go To A Concert, But When They Refused To Pay For 10 Minutes More, The Sitter Left Their Kid Alone

AITA for not paying the babysitter? “I was going to a concert with my husband and I needed to hire a babysitter for my 7 y/o (who is well behaved, generally quiet/reserved, and polite). We have been told by all her teachers and babysitters in the past that took care of her said she was the easiest job ever. Our usual, very trusted 22 yo babysitter had plans, but she recommended this other girl who was 15 and was really great with kids. From now on let’s call this girl Anna.

We offered Anna the same rates (14.50/hr which is really good around here) we gave our usual (7 years older) babysitter and she accepted. We told her we would be gone from 8PM-10PM. This means she would just have to occupy our daughter until her 8:30 bedtime. When we asked her, she told us she had no plans that night. It came the day, and my husband and I ate dinner with our daughter, introduced her to Anna, and said goodbye. By 9:30 the concert was over, and we started to head back to our house, expecting to be back a few minutes early. However, there was an accident ahead of us on the way back and we got stuck in a traffic jam. Once it became clear (about 9:45) we wouldn’t be back by 10:00, we immediately called Anna, who picked up. We told her that we would be about 10 minutes late because we got stuck in a traffic jam.

She got super mad right away and started insisting that she should get another hour’s pay ($14.50 extra dollars). We said that it seemed a bit ridiculous because it was only 10 minutes. She started ranting about expecting us back by 10 and us not warning her in advance. We apologized and asked if our daughter had woken up and bothered her at any point past her bedtime.

She reluctantly said no, and we pointed out that she wasn’t even watching our kid at this point. She still was fuming and we offered that if she really wanted, we could give her the equivalent for 10 minutes of her hourly wage (about $2.40). She denied, insisting that we give her an additional $14.50.

We arrived home and the house was empty. No Anna. We rushed to our daughter’s room, who was thankfully asleep and okay. We immediately texted Anna and she replied “I left at 10:00 like you said you wanted me to,” and then asked us to Venmo her the pay.

We refused, seeing as she abandoned our daughter. We invited her to our house the next day so we could talk to her and pay her. She denied and we didn’t pay her. AITA for not paying her? I feel bad about it.”

