People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikTok’s “Lied About My Qualifications” Trend

Folks on TikTok are posting videos saying they lied about their qualifications and now they’re stuck in jobs that they definitely shouldn’t have…

It’s all in good fun, of course, and it’s a real hoot!

In this TikTokker’s video, a young woman told viewers via text overlay, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and they asked you to clear the cookies.”

And she was eating a bunch of cookies…

This man told viewers, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and now they tell you to use PowerPoint.”

And boy, does this guy have a powerful point with his index finger!

Another TikTokker named Simo’s video showed him balancing books on his head…

And, wouldn’t you know it, his text overlay reads, “When you lied about your accounting qualifications and they ask you to balance the books.”

Hey o!

This is a pretty hilarious social media trend!

