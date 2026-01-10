January 10, 2026 at 10:55 am

People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikTok’s “Lied About My Qualifications” Trend

by Matthew Gilligan

boblkxx People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikToks Lied About My Qualifications Trend

TikTok/@ratminx_/@iheartnhlanhla/@simo_ziqubu

Folks on TikTok are posting videos saying they lied about their qualifications and now they’re stuck in jobs that they definitely shouldn’t have…

It’s all in good fun, of course, and it’s a real hoot!

In this TikTokker’s video, a young woman told viewers via text overlay, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and they asked you to clear the cookies.”

And she was eating a bunch of cookies…

@ratminx_

I like my cookies soft baked and free of virus #fyp

♬ original sound – Mrs M♥️

This man told viewers, “When you lied about your IT qualifications and now they tell you to use PowerPoint.”

And boy, does this guy have a powerful point with his index finger!

@iheartnhlanhla

I’m pointing with all my power boss💔

♬ original sound – Mrs M♥️

Another TikTokker named Simo’s video showed him balancing books on his head…

And, wouldn’t you know it, his text overlay reads, “When you lied about your accounting qualifications and they ask you to balance the books.”

Hey o!

@simo_ziqubu

Had to jump on this trend 😭🤣 #tiktoksa

♬ original sound – Mrs M♥️

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.44.46 AM People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikToks Lied About My Qualifications Trend

Microsoft spoke up!

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.45.01 AM People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikToks Lied About My Qualifications Trend

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.45.55 AM People Are Posting Videos About Fake Jobs Because Of TikToks Lied About My Qualifications Trend

This is a pretty hilarious social media trend!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter