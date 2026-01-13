Pet Owner Declines A Sitter’s 3-Week Sleepover Offer, So The Sitter Cuts Ties After Being Told Overnight Access Isn’t An Option

A long trip, a beloved cat, and a pet sitter who suddenly wanted to move in for nearly a month.

What started as a simple check-in request turned into an unexpected “sleepover or nothing” ultimatum, and now the sitter says she’s done working with them altogether.

But does setting a basic boundary make someone the villain? Read on for the story.

AITAH for telling my pet sitter that I do not need her to sleep over. I have been hiring a pet sitter for a few years. She does a great job and we have become friendly. I asked her about availability for an upcoming trip and because it was about 3 weeks long, she suggested that she sleep over in our house so my cat wouldn’t get lonely. I never completely agreed to this and we had not discussed pricing for it.

Hmmm…

About a week later she texted me to confirm dates, and I told her that my boyfriend, who owns our home, did not want anyone to stay overnight. He was concerned about someone else living in our house, and we also don’t have a guest room. I never received a reply to my text until about a week later, when the sitter let me know that she was not interested in working for us again since we were uncomfortable with her being in our home.

Oh, come on.

I was a little surprised by her reaction. Though we are friendly, I feel like there is a reasonable boundary between someone stopping by for 15 minutes versus sleeping in our bedroom and staying in our house for 3 weeks. Obviously she did not agree. AITA?

Most readers would say she didn’t do anything wrong by choosing what she and her boyfriend were comfortable with—especially when she never agreed to overnight stays or discussed payment.

This person votes that there are no jerks here.

This person says NTA, 100%.

And this person also says everyone is in their own lane.

Hard to trust a sitter with your cat when she couldn’t handle a simple “no houseguests” rule.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.