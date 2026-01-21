Pet Sitter Always Traded Free Care With A Neighbor, But Then A Long Trip Forced A Choice Between Friendship And A $2,000 Loss

Mixing friendship and money always sounds easier than it actually is.

WIBTA if I charge my friend/neighbor closer to full price for an extended pet sitting gig? I have a friend who lives incredibly close to me, and we typically trade pet sitting when one of us goes out of town. I do have a pet-sitting booking site that I have them book through so any time is on my calendar, but I discount it to $0.

They are going out of town for six weeks, and my full price would be over $2,000. I am not feeling comfortable trading care for this long.

I hardly ever go out of town, and when I do, it’s no longer than one week, but typically just a weekend, and I have two small animals. They regularly go out of town for one to two weeks and have one large pet and two small ones. WIBTA if I only gave them a 50% discount?

