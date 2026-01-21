Pet Sitter Always Traded Free Care With A Neighbor, But Then A Long Trip Forced A Choice Between Friendship And A $2,000 Loss
Mixing friendship and money always sounds easier than it actually is.
One pet sitter was used to doing favors for their neighbor, but when the neighbor asked for a huge favor that could impact their financial security, it put them in a tough spot.
Keep reading for the full story.
WIBTA if I charge my friend/neighbor closer to full price for an extended pet sitting gig?
I have a friend who lives incredibly close to me, and we typically trade pet sitting when one of us goes out of town.
I do have a pet-sitting booking site that I have them book through so any time is on my calendar, but I discount it to $0.
But soon the neighbor had a much bigger request for her.
They are going out of town for six weeks, and my full price would be over $2,000.
I am not feeling comfortable trading care for this long.
She doesn’t find this trade-off totally fair.
I hardly ever go out of town, and when I do, it’s no longer than one week, but typically just a weekend, and I have two small animals.
They regularly go out of town for one to two weeks and have one large pet and two small ones.
WIBTA if I only gave them a 50% discount?
Should generosity mean working at a loss?
Redditors chime in with their thoughts.
This redditor encourages this pet sitter to stand up for their livelihood.
A 50% discount might be a little too generous.
Accepting the gig may come with unexpected drawbacks.
Is financial security really worth sacrificing for a friend?
Being a good friend shouldn’t mean putting your livelihood on pause.
Favors are great, but six weeks isn’t a favor—it’s a full-time gig.
