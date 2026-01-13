A Tired Mom Almost Dropped Her Baby In Front Of A Pizza Delivery Guy, And His Superhuman Reflexes Came In Handy

Have you ever literally saved someone’s life or come close to it?

It’s a rare experience, but now imagine doing that with a pizza jacket as a tool.

Sounds impossible, but this is exactly what happened with a pizza guy who decided to share exactly how it happened.

Let’s read the whole story.

I saved a newborn’s life last summer with a pizza jacket. This story sounds like it came out of a movie but I promise it’s 100% true. I’m a delivery driver for a small carryout/delivery place in a suburb of Seattle. Our area is really weird, because although our radius is 5 miles, we have all types of neighborhoods: section 8 housing to multi-million dollar homes, urban to rural, etc. It’s a fast-growing area, so it’s a total mixed bag. Last summer I had a delivery to an upper-middle class area of my town. Regular customer, a guy who ordered from us every week while his wife was pregnant with their first kid.

It isn’t exactly a super kid-proof area, though.

Same order every time, 2 large pizzas. Their house is new and pretty nice, but they live on a hill so the platform outside their front door is a 5-foot drop down onto their front yard, which is also concrete. I go to deliver their pizza and the wife opens the door with a newborn no older than a week or two sitting on her arm, resting against her chest. She’s clearly exhausted, and her husband is coming home from work, so he isn’t home to help her out.

He tried to prevent the accident from the very start.

Her hands are full so I offer to set her pizzas down somewhere for her, but she insists that she can take them. I hand her the food and while she’s focused on balancing the boxes on her hand, I see her baby lean backwards and start to fall out of her arm. I reach to catch him and he slips into my bag feet first and lands perfectly inside of it, completely unhurt but crying.

It was shocking to both of them.

She drops the pizza and grabs him out of the bag and we just silently stare at each other for a few moments in shock. She hands me the money she owes me and says “thank you” in a shaky voice and closes the door. I’m not sure if we have delivered there again since that incident, but it shook me pretty bad to the point where I sat in my car and cried for a minute or two just out of sheer shock and speculation out of what would’ve happened if I wasn’t able to catch him.

Best customer service of all time.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

This sums it up, doesn’t it?

Yup.

Exactly.

Asking the important questions.

Another reader chimes in.

Another commenter sounds impressed.

A mom shares her thoughts.

Nobody expects the pizza guy to also be a ninja, but he delivered.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.